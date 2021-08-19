Perak prepares for monsoon season

It was earlier reported that 29 families from five villages around Taiping were evacuated to two relief centres following continuous rain that caused their homes to be inundated since last night. — AFP pic

IPOH, Aug 19 — The Perak government is prepared to face the monsoon season and tackle its impact at several disaster-prone areas in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said the district disaster committees and related agencies have been activated and informed of current developments in the state as well the neighbouring state, Kedah, to cope with any eventuality.

“As usual, the district disaster committee chairman who is the district officer, has been instructed to be on standby as the monsoon season approaches and meetings and preparations are underway.”

He said this in a virtual press conference after handing over 5A notices involving 26 structured village development projects (RPT) and 12 agricultural cluster development projects (RPB) throughout Perak.

It was earlier reported that 29 families from five villages around Taiping were evacuated to two relief centres following continuous rain that caused their homes to be inundated since last night.

Saarani added that Covid-19 screening would be conducted and flood victims found positive would be segregated and sent to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) to prevent the spread of infection. — Bernama