A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases soared to 22,948 barely a day after it set a new record.

The Health Ministry recorded 22,242 new cases yesterday.

South-east Asia’s third largest economy has chalked up 1,489,460 cumulative cases to date since the start of the pandemic last year.

Selangor still holds the top spot for highest number of cases by state, recording 7,175 cases.

This is followed by Sabah with 2,583 cases and Kedah with 2,137 cases.

