Kedah MB: 14 Covid patients among those evacuated from flood-hit Yan

ALOR SETAR, Aug 19 — Fourteen Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and 45 close contacts undergoing home quarantine in Yan were among those evacuated after their houses were inundated following the upstream rush of water at the waterfall area near Gunung Jerai yesterday.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Covid-19 patients and close contacts were placed at the designated relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teroi.

“Another relief centre was also opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) for 60 other victims.

“The operations at both relief centres were monitored by the relevant agencies in compliance with the standard operating procedures,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said the state government had mobilised all agencies and departments to help the victims of the upstream rush of water incident which occurred around 5.30pm yesterday.

The mentri besar said Yan Disaster Operations Control Centre would manage further actions to be taken, while local authorities would help with the logistics as well as to clean the affected areas.

He said Syarikat Air Darul Aman would send clean water supply to the affected areas following the closure of the water treatment plant.

Muhammad Sanusi said three victims were found dead in several locations around the Gunung Jerai as of 1am today, while three more victims were still missing.

The search and rescue operation to find the missing victims has been resumed at 7 am, he said.

On behalf of the state government, he also offered condolences to the families of victims who perished in the incident and prayed for those still missing to be found safe.

“To the residents who were affected by the incident, we hope they will give priority to their safety and the safety of their families and evacuate to the relief centre if instructed to do so,” he added. — Bernama