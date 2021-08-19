Johor on track to vaccinate 100pc of adult population by October, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad called on all Johor residents to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to successfully break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 19 ― The Johor government is optimistic that the state can achieve 100 per cent full vaccination of its adult population by October, following an increase in its vaccination rate, said Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“Insya-Allah, with an injection capacity of up to 78,500 a day, we project to achieve a vaccination rate of 100 per cent for single doses by mid-September and 100 per cent for the complete two doses by October.

“The state government will continue to work and put in effort until we are able to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible,” said Hasni after chairing the Johor Security Council’s special meeting that was held virtually here tonight.

The meeting attended by the heads of state government departments, police, enforcement agencies and also district officers, was held to discuss issues involving the Covid-19 pandemic control management.

Hasni also updated the latest vaccination rates following the acquisition of an additional two million doses by the state for this month.

“As of August 18, Johor recorded a vaccination rate of 63.6 per cent of its adult population for single doses, while the state has achieved 32.1 per cent for those who have completed two doses,” he said.

According to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) statistics, Johor has a total of 2,611,821 people registered to receive their vaccine doses. The figure represents 96.3 per cent of the state’s 3.7 million population.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, also called on all Johor residents to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to successfully break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On August 4, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar expressed his disappointment over the low vaccination rate in the state based on the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) statistics.

“The situation is now getting worse with the spread of the Delta variant. The strategy is very clear, we must get as many people as possible vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Today, Johor recorded 1,526 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hours, putting it at a high four-digit figure. The state also recorded 36 new deaths.

Earlier, Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases soared to a record figure of 22,948 new cases.