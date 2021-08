A vehicle believed to be ferrying Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun is seen arriving at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was the first to arrive at Istana Negara at 9.24am ahead of federal lawmakers expected to reconfirm their support for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub.

Later at 9.36am, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali arrived in a black Vellfire.

A total of 114 MPs from PAS, Umno, MIC, MCA, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) were summoned to meet with the King today.

