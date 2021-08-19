Bus ferrying second batch of Bersatu lawmakers arrives at Istana Negara

A bus ferrying Bersatu MPs is seen arriving at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on August 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lawmakers including Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Sri Gading MP Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh arrived at Istana Negara to reconfirm their support for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) sole candidate for prime minister.

The chartered bus went through the palace gate at 12.47pm.

Bersatu currently holds 31 parliamentary seats and the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently resigned from the premiership position.

A total of 114 MPs from PAS, MIC, MCA, as well as those who are independent have been summoned for an audience with the King so they can personally verify their support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, one of the two main contenders for prime ministership.

The other candidate is Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The MPs had been instructed to write their personal choices for prime minister and submit them to the palace before 4pm yesterday.

MORE TO COME