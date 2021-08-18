Statistics Dept: Malaysia’s labour productivity in Q2 2021 turned around to 13.6pc

On the performance of labour productivity which is measured by value added per hour worked, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the total hours worked in the second quarter of 2021 clocked 8.3 billion hours as compared with 8.5 billion hours in the previous quarter.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Malaysia’s labour productivity, measured as value added per employment, for the second quarter this year has turned around to 13.6 per cent with a value of RM22,117 per person compared to a year ago, according to the Labour Productivity, Second Quarter 2021 report released today.

Following the release of the report, Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said, the strong growth in the second quarter of 2021 was attributed to the lower base registered a year ago which was negative 16.1 per cent with a value of RM19,467 per person.

In the second quarter of 2021, he said employment, which recorded a total of 15.2 million persons, improved by 2.2 per cent as against marginal negative 0.04 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.

On the performance of labour productivity which is measured by value added per hour worked, Mohd Uzir said the total hours worked in the second quarter of 2021 clocked 8.3 billion hours as compared with 8.5 billion hours in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the labour productivity by value added per hour worked in the second quarter registered a value of RM40.5 per hour compared with RM40.2 per hour in the first quarter. — Bernama