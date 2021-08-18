Don’t follow Perikatan Cabinet structure, Umno Youth chief tells BN’s PM candidate

Umno’s Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki says the Barisan Nasional prime minister candidate should create a Cabinet that can unite the different political parties but should not follow the previous PN government’s structure. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) prime minister candidate should create a Cabinet that can unite the different political parties but should not follow the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s structure, Umno’s Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

The Umno Youth chief took to Facebook today to share what he told his party’s supreme council meeting at the World Trade Centre here last night, ahead of its decision on who it would be nominating to be the next PM.

“Whoever from BN and Umno is named as the candidate for prime minister, should not be bound in any promise to retain the Cabinet structure,” Asyraf said.

He added the candidate must also adhere to the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong in forming a cabinet that can translate political unity during this period, in order to handle Covid-19.

“The candidate also needs to manage the prosperity of the rakyat and the national restoration agenda, before a suitable time to hold the 15th general election later on,” Asyraf said.

He added that there is a reason why the Agong emphasised that a vote of confidence must be taken in Parliament.

“This would validate the position of the Prime Minister, once he has been named by His Majesty,” Asyraf said.

The BN coalition, anchored by its biggest party Umno, named Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its sole candidate for prime minister last night.

Earlier today, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also confirmed that his party has unanimously decided to support Ismail’s candidacy.

The PN administration under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin collapsed last Monday following the withdrawal of support by 15 Umno MPs for the coalition.

It had been in power for just 17 months, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020.