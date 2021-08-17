Selangor police bust two drug trafficking syndicates with arrest of 17 in Gombak, Ampang

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the arrest of these individuals, aged between 26 and 65, led to the seizure of 108.09 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs, worth RM3.89 million, in a series of raids. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — Selangor police busted two drug trafficking syndicates following the arrest of 17 locals, including three women, in Gombak and Ampang, on August 6 and 8.

State police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, said the arrest of these individuals, aged between 26 and 65, led to the seizure of 108.09 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs, worth RM3.89 million, in a series of raids.

He said that during the first raid at 3pm on August 6, his team managed to arrest three locals in a housing area in Batu Caves and seized 97 green packets containing about 100.74 kg of drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine.

“We arrested four men in four other locations in Gombak, Selayang and Cheras for further action. We confiscated assets of RM114,750 in cash, four vehicles valued at RM448,420, and seized four accounts consisting of RM93,670,” he said in a virtual press conference today.

In the second raid, which Arjunaidi said acting on information, his team arrested two men and two women at 11.15am and seized two vehicles in a parking lot of an Ampang supermarket.

“An inspection found seven green plastic packets containing methamphetamine (7.35 kg). Police arrested five men and a woman in six other locations in Penang, for further action,” he said.

Items seized in the second raid included seven vehicles worth RM495,000, jewellery worth RM37,570 and also cash in 20 accounts totalling RM346,180.

He said all the suspects are being remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, Arjunaidi said regarding the incident where a 42-year-old local man was fatally shot while driving a Range Rover at Jalan BRP 2/1, Bukit Rahman Putra, Sungai Buloh, near here, yesterday, it was found that the victim had six criminal records.

He said among the criminal records were those related to robbery and criminal intimidation. Police are still investigating the victim’s involvement in any activity that may have caused the incident.

Apart from that, Arjunaidi said from 2017 to last year, a total of 75 cases of drug abuse involving police personnel in the state were recorded.

“We view the issue of drug abuse among police officers and personnel seriously, and stern action will be taken against any misconduct,” he said, commenting on the case of a police station chief who held a “wild party” at a station under the administration of the Kajang district police headquarters and had also tested positive for drugs.

Arjunaidi said the case has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor. — Bernama