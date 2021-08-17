Covid-19: SDMC says four new clusters declared in Sarawak today

Today, Sarawak recorded 835 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 89,407 while the number of fatalities from the viral infection has risen to 489 after two more deaths were reported. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 17 — Three workplace clusters and one community cluster were announced in Sarawak today by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, it said one of the workplace clusters was the Jalan Johari Sunam Cluster in Bintulu involving a supermarket with five positive cases detected from the screening conducted on 35 individuals.

The two other workplace clusters, namely, the Jalan Akses Cluster in Sri Aman and Jalan Seringgok Cluster in Bau, also involve supermarkets, recording 13 and 16 positive cases, respectively.

The community cluster is the Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster in Miri with 31 positive cases detected involving a number of families living in Kampung Lopeng Tengah and Kampung Wireless, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Tema Saan Cluster in Tebedu and Sungai Sengkabang Cluster have been declared as coming to an end today as no new cases in these clusters were recorded in the last 28 days.

Of the new cases recorded today, 698 have no symptoms, 136 (light symptoms) and one in category five, thus requiring a ventilator. — Bernama