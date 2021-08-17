Covid-19: Kedah Sultan wants more vaccines for the state

A health personnel show a vial of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Aug 17 — The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, has decreed that a large number of vaccines be supplied by the federal government to enable the state to achieve herd immunity and restore the economic sector much earlier.

Comptroller of the Kedah Royal Household Datuk Paduka Bakar Din said in a statement today that Sultan Sallehuddin expressed concern over the high number of Covid-19 daily cases in the state which remained at four figures since almost a month ago.

“As of August 16, only 31.8 per cent of the adult population in Kedah (aged 18 and above) have completed both doses of vaccine while 55 per cent have been given the first dose.

“This shows that if a serious step is not taken, Kedah may be late in achieving the herd immunity as planned,” he said.

In this regard, Bakar said Sultan Sallehuddin had urged private hospitals, general practitioner clinics as well as all corporate and private bodies to work together to provide appropriate support, assistance and contributions to increase in vaccination rates.

“His Royal Highness also expressed his appreciation to all the frontliners and volunteers at hospitals and vaccination centres (PPV) throughout the state of Kedah who are working hard to carry out the task entrusted to them,” he said. — Bernama