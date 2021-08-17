Covid-19: Dapsy criticises Perak health exco for inaction as state’s ICUs burst at seams

DAP youth chief Howard Lee Chuan How said Perak’s capacity to fight Covid-19, especially in saving critical patients, was already beyond breaking point and spiralling further out of control. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, August 17 — DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Howard Lee criticised the Perak health executive councillor today for allowing intensive care units in the state’s hospitals to operate at 120 per cent of their official capacity for a month.

He said the state’s capacity to fight Covid-19, especially in saving critical patients, was already beyond breaking point and spiralling further out of control.

“For the past month, Perak Covid-19 ICUs have been operating beyond maximum capacity.

“At its peak, patients needing intensive care outnumbered ICU beds by 39 per cent; meaning for every 14 patients needing intensive care, four were denied or had to go without an ICU bed,” he said in a statement.

The Pasir Pinji assemblyman also said that if the positivity rate stayed as it was now, the shortage would become yet more severe.

“At this critical juncture, why is the state government exco nowhere to be seen and not even heard,” he asked.

“This is before we broach the subject of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at the Perak Sports Complex breaking apart at the seams, the tepid vaccination rate due to the absence of creativity interventions and aggressiveness in engaging ‘all of society’ and mobilising ‘whole of government’ approach to the vaccination drive,” he said.

He further criticised the state health exco for failing to expedite the expansion of the CAC to meet the skyrocketing demand.

“How many vaccination centres (PPV) — static or mobile — has he established in conjunction with assemblymen, government and opposition?

“What has he done to facilitate the countless Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) initiatives that have failed to get off the ground due to bureaucracy and lack of State government intervention?

“How many PPVs has he visited and spent time troubleshooting in? What has he done to help PPVs solve the systemic, software and technical issues with MySejahtera, MyVas and JKJAV websites?” he asked.

He also said the healthcare frontliners in the state are already at their breaking point despite doing their utmost to treat the patients.

“It is abundantly clear, based on the last month’s data that he is not only sleeping on the job, he has proven that he is incapable and incompetent in dealing with the monumental task at hand.

“The Perak healthcare services deserve better, and most definitely need more support and resources from the government by whatever means necessary.

“Failing which, more will die, and the state health exco will have more blood than there already is on his incompetent hands,” he said.

He added the state health exco should resign if he could not do his job properly.