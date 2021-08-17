Bukit Aman announces transfer of seven senior police officers effective Sept 20

A general view of Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Intelligence/Operations/Records (D4) principal assistant director, SAC Wan Rukman Wan Hassan is among seven senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a transfer exercise effective September 20.

In a statement today, Supt A. Skandaguru of PDRM corporate communications secretariat said Wan Rukman has been appointed as Bukit Aman Management Department Career Development Division (Human Resource Policy) principal assistant director.

He said other transfers involved Bukit Aman CID Legal Division (D5) assistant director, ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy who has been appointed as Bukit Aman CID D4 principal assistant director with the rank of acting senior assistant commissioner.

“Other changes involve Pahang Management Department chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu who was appointed as Kuantan district police chief while Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew has been appointed Bukit Aman CID Organised Crime Investigations (D14) assistant director,” he said today.

Apart from that, Bukit Aman CID Organised Crime Investigations (D14) assistant director, ACP Azman Ali has been appointed as the head of Selangor CCID while Bukit Aman CCID Criminal Investigation of Computer/Internet/Intellectual Property/Optical Disc assistant director, Supt Mohd Fakhrurazie Che Sulaiman was appointed as the head of Pahang Management Department with the rank of acting ACP.

Terengganu Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief, DSP Ismail Man was appointed as the head of Terengganu Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement with the rank of acting superintendent. — Bernama