Sarawak CM launches state-level National Month, Fly Jalur Gemilang campaign

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg waves the Jalur Gemilang at the launch of the National Month celebration in Kuching, August 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 16 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today launched the state-level National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the State Legislative Assembly Building here.

Abang Johari, in his opening remarks called on the people to fly the Jalur Gemilang flag as well as always be ready to serve and sacrifice for the country in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to all frontliners in the state for their hard work and sacrifices to ensure the well-being and safety of all.

“Our struggle is not over yet and is still ongoing. However, we at the state government level always take seriously the need to work hard until the situation in the state returns to normal,” he said.

The event was also broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) and Sarawak Information Department (Japen) as well as on the department’s TikTok account.

Present were Sarawak Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Sarawak Information director Swady Guliling.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari also witnessed the flagging off of the Jalur Gemilang convoy, participated by 22 vehicles from various government agencies.

The agencies were Sarawak Japen, Sarawak State Secretary’s Office, Sarawak Federal Secretary’s Office, RTM, Police, Pos Malaysia, Telekom Malaysia, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Bernama and the National Film Corporation.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Japen will also organise various programmes to enliven this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celeberation which carries the theme Malaysia Prihatin or Malaysia Cares.

The programmes include a Selfie Wefie competition through its official Facebook and TikTok Merdeka on the Khabar Dari Sarawak Japen TikTok account which will be launched on Wednesday. — Bernama