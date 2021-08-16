Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 19,740 as Selangor records highest infections

A firefighter sprays disinfectant at Pangsapuri Subang Suria amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Shah Alam August 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers took a slight dip over the past 24 hours, to 19,740 cases today.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total to 1,424,639 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia last year

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor again topped the list with 3,260 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,550).

Other states that recorded cases above the 1,000 mark in daily Covid-19 infection rate include Sabah at 1,728, followed by Kedah at 1,592, Sarawak (1,566), Johor (1,510), Penang (1,251), Kelantan (1,227), and Melaka (1,120).

