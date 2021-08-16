Home Ministry will continue to ensure security and public order, says sec-gen

Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the ministry’s responsibilities as a frontliner in combating the Covid-19 pandemic would also continue, especially in enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs). ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — The Home Ministry would continue to play its role of ensuring security and public order during the current situation in the country, said its secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said the ministry’s responsibilities as a frontliner in combating the Covid-19 pandemic would also continue, especially in enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The ministry’s officers and staff including at its departments and agencies will carry out their duties professionally to ensure a smooth management and administration.

“They will ensure that the roles entrusted to them will be carried out as best as possible,” he said today in a statement on the Home Ministry’s service operations.

He also assured that all the planning, operations and services under the ministry such as enforcement of its security policies, implementation of development projects, the vaccination programme and programmes under the National Recovery Plan would go on smoothly.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today said the public service sector would not be affected by the current situation in the country.

He said the civil servants would continue to uphold the trust given to them as stipulated in the Federal Constitution and abide by the Public Service Pledge to give the best services to the people and country. — Bernama