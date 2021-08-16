Perikatan govt: A chronology of political developments

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waving at civil servants before leaving his office on his last day as Prime Minister, August 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The following is a chronology of the country’s political developments starting from the formation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until now.

Feb 23, 2020 — The “Sheraton move”, which led to the end of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was the leader of the Bersatu political party and the seventh Prime Minister at that time.

Feb 24, 2020 — Dr Mahathir resigns as the seventh Prime Minister and, several hours later, is appointed interim Prime Minister.

Feb 29, 2020 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decides to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new Prime Minister after getting the views of lawmakers and political leaders.

March 1, 2020 — Muhyiddin is sworn in as the eighth Prime Minister.

March 9, 2020 — Muhyiddin announces the formation of a new Cabinet under the new PN administration.

Aug 7, 2020 — PN is registered, with registration certificate number PPM-019-14-07082020, which is approved and signed by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

Sept 23, 2020 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claims he has a formidable and convincing majority of almost two-thirds of the Parliamentary seats to form a new government.

Oct 23, 2020 — Muhyiddin seeks an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Abdul Aziz in Kuantan, Pahang to present an application for the implementation of Article 150(1) of the Emergency Ordinance and Proclamation of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2020, in accordance with Article 150(2B) of the Federal Constitution in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Oct 25, 2020 — A Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers at Istana Negara rejects the application.

Dec 18, 2020 — The parties in the PN government unanimously agree to form the Presidential Council, which is made up of their respective party leaders.

Jan 12, 2021 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong consents to the Proclamation of Emergency to be implemented until Aug 1 as a proactive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

July 8, 2021 — Umno’s Supreme Council members decide to withdraw their support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister with immediate effect.

Aug 3, 2021 — Umno’s Supreme Council unanimously withdraws its support for the PN government and Muhyiddin.

Aug 4, 2021 — Muhyiddin and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara. Muhyiddin, through a special announcement on television, stresses that he still has the support of the majority of Members of Parliament as the Prime Minister.

-- Muhyiddin stresses that the legitimacy of his status as the Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional as the ruling government will be determined through a motion of confidence to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in September.

Aug 5, 2021 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is appointed Special Advisor to the Prime Minister with ministerial status.

Aug 6, 2021 — A total of 31 Members of Parliament (MPs) from Umno and BN announce their intention to continue supporting the PN government in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aug 7, 2021 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi says its MPs reiterate their support for the PN government under the leadership of Muhyiddin.

Aug 11, 2021 — Muhyiddin holds a meeting lasting nearly two hours with several top party leaders in PN at Perdana Putra.

-- Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun denies issuing a letter to Muhyiddin notifying the latter that his government had lost majority support in Parliament.

Aug 13, 2021 — Muhyiddin says the 15th General Election (GE15) will be held by the end of July next year at the latest depending on the Covid-19 situation.

-- Muhyiddin says the PN government has agreed to negotiate with parties outside the ruling coalition to forge bipartisan cooperation to ensure political stability and enable the government to continue to function and handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

-- The proposal, however, is rejected by the opposition parties.

Aug 15, 2021 — Bersatu Supreme Council holds a meeting chaired by Muhyiddin at PN’s Office in Publika, Kuala Lumpur.

Aug 16, 2021:

8.07 am — Muhyiddin arrives at Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya to chair a special Cabinet meeting.

12.23 pm — Muhyiddin arrives at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

3 pm — Muhyiddin makes a Special Address to announce his resignation as the eighth Prime Minister.

3 pm — Istana Negara releases a statement through its official Facebook page stating that His Majesty has received the resignation letter from Muhyiddin as Prime Minister and his entire Cabinet, which took effect today.

-- Istana Negara also announces Muhyiddin’s appointment as caretaker Prime Minister. — Bernama