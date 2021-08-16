AG, IGP arrive at Istana Negara ahead of Muhyiddin’s audience with Agong

A vehicle believed to be ferrying Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun is seen arriving at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 16, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Vehicles believed to be ferrying Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh were seen entering the Istana Negara this morning.

The two black Toyota Vellfire MPVs were seen entering the palace gates at around 10.45am escorted by police outriders for their expected audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 11am today.

About half an hour later, a convoy escorting a black SUV believed to be ferrying Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was also seen entering the Istana.

The audience for these heads of agencies and bodies are expected to run before Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s audience before the King, scheduled for noon today.

Later around 11.55am, two black Toyota Vellfires were seen exiting the palace gates, believed to be ferrying Idrus and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

As of noon, hordes of media personnel are still camped outside the palace gates here in anticipation of Muhyiddin’s impending arrival.

It is believed Muhyiddin might give a special address at 2pm after his royal audience, the topic of which remains unclear.