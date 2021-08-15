Report: PM Muhyiddin informs Bersatu MPs of decision to resign tomorrow

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Malaysiakini reported that Muhyiddin informed of his decision during a high-level meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders this morning

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof told the online news portal that Muhyiddin informed the MPs that he had exhausted all avenues to sustain his administration and resigning was the last resort.

“We just finished the meeting. Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to Istana Negara to submit his resignation,” Redzuan said.

