PKR info chief denies meeting of Opposition leaders

PKR Information Chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media after holding a meeting with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya August 15, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin has denied that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and DAP’s Lim Kit Siang tonight.

Earlier, a news portal purported that PKR president Anwar had hosted the Pejuang chairman and the DAP stalwart at his personal office, purportedly to discuss a joint bid to support Anwar to be the next prime minister.

Rumours and speculation have spread like wildfire following reports today that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin intended to resign as the prime minister tomorrow.

Political party leaders have been holding meetings across the Klang Valley, believed to be negotiations to rally support for the person who would succeed Muhyiddin if he were to follow through with the resignation.

Earlier, Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin were believed to have met with several unidentified politicians at a hotel in the city here.

Press attempting to cover the meeting were prevented from observing the attendees who eventually departed without being identified.

According to Malaysiakini, Ismail Sabri also purportedly met with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier today.

Ahmad Zahid was responsible for withdrawing his party’s support for Muhyiddin, causing the latter’s support in Parliament to come into serious doubt.