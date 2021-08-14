Malaysia chalks up 20,670 new Covid-19 cases today, only Labuan has zero infections

Selangor topped the list again with a whopping 6,606 Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Malaysia added another 20,670 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,384,353 cases as of today.

Selangor topped the list again with a whopping 6,606 cases.

The other states and federal territories with over 1,000 cases are: Kuala Lumpur (2,028 cases), Sabah (1,752 cases), Kedah (1,796 cases), Johor (1,425 cases), Penang (1,251 cases), Kelantan (1,370 cases) and Perak (1,003 cases).

Labuan is the only territory today with zero cases while Perlis had 61 cases.

