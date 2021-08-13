SME association president calls for stability in govt, urges politicians to cooperate until next general election

Malaysian SME Association president Datuk Michael Kang urged politicians to stop jostling for power and continue working hand-in-hand towards the country’s betterment until the next general election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang said that businesses need a stable government administration to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged politicians to stop jostling for power and continue working hand-in-hand towards the country’s betterment until the next general election.

“What businesses want is the stability in government so that we can focus on overcoming the pandemic and the recovery of the economy.

“So if politicians can work hand-in-hand and focus on the recovery, that will really help businesses.

“Then they (politicians) can continue their fight in the general election next year. Otherwise, it’s hard for us to plan for the recovery with all this uncertainty,” he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his willingness to work with parties outside of PN following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address today, Muhyiddin said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

However, most of the politicians from the Opposition bloc have rejected the prime minister’s bipartisan proposal, lamenting that he is only reaching out to them now, because his majority support in Parliament is in doubt.