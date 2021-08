Foreign workers queue as they wait to get their Covid-19 jab at the Bukit Jalil Stadium vaccination centre August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Health Ministry recorded 21,468 new Covid-19 cases today.

After breaching the 21,000 mark yesterday, today’s statistics pushed the country’s cumulative cases to 1,363,683 since the pandemic arrived last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor alone accounted for 7,449 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,183) and Kedah (1,807).

