Muhyiddin proposes senior minister role for Opposition Leader; term limit for prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will appoint the Opposition Leader to a senior minister’s role to add some balance to Parliament.

Speaking during a special televised address, Muhyiddin said he will also present in Parliament a Supply Bill to limit the prime minister’s term.

“All Bills including the Supply Bill that are to be tabled in Parliament will only be done after negotiations with all the MPs.

“A Bill will only be tabled when we obtain a majority from the MPs,” he said this evening.

