Kuala Lumpur man gets five months’ jail for injuring brother-in-law with cooking pot

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the sentence on Azmi Shahadan, 56, after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to Isnin Kulop, 72, using a pot at their house in Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves, near here, at 11am on July 6. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A jobless man who struck his elderly brother-in-law several times in the head with a cooking pot and causing him injuries, was sentenced to five months in jail by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, today.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the sentence on Azmi Shahadan, 56, after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to Isnin Kulop, 72, using a pot at their house in Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves, near here, at 11am on July 6.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date he was arrested on July 16.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident following a heated argument between the two, the accused hit the victim several times with a pot until his head started to bleed.

After breaking up the fight the victim’s family contacted the police and the accused was taken to Selayang Hospital after he claimed he has been mentally ill for the past 15 years.

Earlier, counsel M. Marippan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), representing the accused, appealed for a lenient sentence on the grounds that his client is unemployed, still single and is said to suffer from mental problems.

However deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni in urging for an appropriate sentence said the accused was sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta on July 16 for observation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code and based on the forensic psychiatric report he was mentally sound and aware of the nature of his act on the day of the incident. — Bernama