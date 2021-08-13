Dr Adham: Over 26 million Covid jabs dispensed as of yesterday

Foreign workers receive their Covid-19 jab during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A total of 26,388,905 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been dispensed through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on his Twitter, said, 16,545,384 doses doses were administered to the first dose recipients and 9,843,521 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 70.7 per cent of the country’s adult population have received the first dose, while 42 per cent have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 525,342 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 197,962 of them as first dose while 327,380 doses were for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of the virus in the country. — Bernama