Covid-19: National Unity Ministry sets SOP for non-Muslim houses of worship

File picture of people wearing face masks attending prayers for Chinese New Year at Thean Hou Temple as the temple reopened in Kuala Lumpur on February 22, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — The National Unity Ministry (KPN) has set standard operating procedures (SOP) for the opening of non-Muslim houses of worship during the National Recovery Plan (PPN) period for fully vaccinated individuals against Covid-19.

“The total number of congregants who can attend a house of worship for the purpose of religious activities or prayers depends on the state or phase (PPN phases) they reside or are in,” KPN said in a statement today.

For states in Phases One and Two of the PPN, the attendance of fully vaccinated congregants for the purpose of religious activities or prayers is limited to 50 people at a time, while worshipping hours are from 6am to 2pm and from 4pm to 10pm.

For states in Phase Three of the PPN, the attendance limit for fully vaccinated worshippers for religious activities or prayers is subject to the size of the place of worship, while operating hours are allowed from 6am to 2pm and from 4pm to 10pm.

The statement also said that a fully vaccinated recipient refers to a congregant who has received two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccine injections, and that the individual must have completed 14 days from the date of being administered the second dose.

Meanwhile, for vaccines that only require one-dose shots, namely Johnson & Johnson and CanSino, the congregant must have completed 28 days from the date of the injection.

The states in Phase One of the PPN are Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, as well as Selangor and Kedah.

Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Pahang, Penang and Sabah are in Phase Two, while Perlis, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan are in Phase Three. — Bernama