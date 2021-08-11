SDMC: Covid-19 cases in Sarawak back to below 700

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said the new cases brought the cumulative number in Sarawak to 83,387. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 11 ― The Covid-19 new cases in Sarawak dropped to below 700 today, with 634 cases recorded compared to 836 yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said the new cases brought the cumulative number in Sarawak to 83,387.

Among the areas recording a high number of cases were Kuching with 319, Samarahan (64), Bau (42) and Lundu (41).

“Of the new Covid-9 cases today, 465 or 73.34 per cent are in category one (no symptoms), 167 or 26.34 per cent in category two (mild symptoms) and two cases or 0.32 per cent in category three (lung infection).

“Today, 437 cases have recovered while 7,669 are still active,” said JPBN in the statement.

Meanwhile, two more deaths from the viral infection were recorded today, bringing the total number to 475. ― Bernama