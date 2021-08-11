Perikatan and BN leaders arrive for meeting with PM in Putrajaya

The vehicle carrying the Sarawak chief minister who is also the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg arriving at the Perdana Putra Building to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, August 11, 2021. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 11 — Party leaders from both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have arrived to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a special meeting at his office here today.

Media who gathered at the gates of Perdana Putra saw a vehicle carrying PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, seen entering the compound at 3.40pm.

Seven minutes later, PN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin arrived in Perdana Putra to attend the same meeting.

Also expected are all the ministers who attended a Cabinet meeting earlier today.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, who is also Sarawak Coalition Party (GPS) chairman, was seen being driven through the gates of Perdana Putra at 4.36pm.

MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong followed shortly afterwards at 5pm.

It is understood that Sabah STAR president and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and MIC’s Datuk Seri M. Saravanan are also present for the meeting.

Earlier today, sources from several PN parties confirmed to Malay Mail that the meeting will happen after the Cabinet meeting finishes later today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

Without elaborating much on the matter, the sources said the meeting is about support for Muhyiddin in the Dewan Rakyat after both Umno and Opposition MPs claimed that the prime minister’s standing was in doubt.