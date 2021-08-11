Dewan Rakyat Speaker denies informing PM Muhyiddin of lost majority as claimed

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said he has never issued any letter to the prime minister as reported. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has rubbished a news report claiming he told Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the latter no longer commanded the majority support in Parliament.

Azhar was responding to a widely circulated news report supposedly carried by a news portal named Suara.TV.

“I deny the news report and would like to state that I have never issued any letter to the prime minister as reported.

“The news is fake news,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, a message circulated on social media titled “Prime Minister receives Speaker’s letter informing that there is no majority, wants to dissolve Parliament”.

The message that bore the logo of Suara.TV, claimed that 121 MPs had rejected Muhyiddin and that the prime minister had been asked to resign immediately as he no longer had constitutional legitimacy.

However, Suara.TV has also denied publishing the article.

“It is hereby informed that the article using the Suara.TV logo is fake and malicious,” the news portal said in an editorial post today.