Negri Sembilan police say wrapping up probe into human trafficking case involving male celebrity

KUALA PILAH, Aug 10 ― The investigation paper on a case involving a celebrity who is believed to be involved in human trafficking will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office tomorrow for further action.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said to date, several witnesses had been summoned to assist investigation into the case.

“The investigation is being completed and we will refer the case to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions when it is ready,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Media previously reported on the arrest of the male celebrity in his 40s at a roadblock in the state on Aug 1 to assist in the investigation of a human trafficking case for sexual exploitation. He was later freed on police bail after being remanded for three days.

Following the arrest, police rescued a Melanau woman in a hotel room here and obtained a temporary protection order to place her at a shelter home in Johor.

Three days ago, another man in his 30s was remanded until Aug 13 to assist in the probe.

The case was being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 which provides for a jail term not exceeding 15 years and a fine upon conviction, Amrad said. ― Bernama