Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin dies of Covid-19, three days after surgery to deliver premature baby

Siti and her family tested positive for Covid-19 on July 27. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin who underwent a Caesarean delivery last week, died this morning after she was hospitalised for Covid-19.

Her husband Shahmira Muhamad — also known as Shuib Sepahtu — disclosed her death on his Instagram account.

“5.13am, August 9 2021. My heavenly angel is gone forever. Please pray for her,” he wrote in Malay.

The couple had been married since February 2011.

Siti’s management company Indigital Music also confirmed the singer’s death in a brief statement

“It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we write to inform you that Siti Sarah passed away at 5.13am at HCTM.

“Thank you for your prayers in the past few days since she was hospitalised,” it posted on Facebook.

Siti, who was seven months pregnant prior to her death, had been admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia here on August 4 after suffering from chronic cough and low oxygen levels due to Covid-19. She and her family tested positive on July 27, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported.

She was then put under general anesthesia on August 6 for doctors to perform the C-section after her condition worsened.

Her newborn, a boy named Ayash Affan, is reportedly in stable condition at hospital.