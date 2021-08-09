SilverVax receiving 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for private firms, says Majuperak Holdings CEO

SilverVax commenced on August 2, and PKNPk via MHB was appointed to spearhead the purchase of vaccines for vaccination centres (PPV) in order to speed up the immunisation effort for the private sector especially. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 9 ― The Perak vaccination programme, SilverVax, is expected to provide about 200,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to private and government linked company (GLC) staff and their family members.

The chief executive officer of Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) subsidiary, Majuperak Holdings Bhd (MHB), Nizran Noordin, said about 300 companies in the state have signed up since the call for registration on July 23.

“Pharmaniaga Bhd recently appointed MHB to supply the Sinovac vaccine in Perak. Vaccination roll-out is underway at Hospital Ar-Ridzuan in Ipoh.

“MHB is also in talks with DuoPharma Biotech Bhd for the supply of the Sinopharm vaccine with EB Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“It is an important effort to ensure Perak achieves herd immunity and to support economic growth,” he said in a statement today.

He added that getting all 100,000 Perak residents fully vaccinated by the end of the year also depended on demand from business owners.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, announced that there will be eased restrictions for the fully vaccinated, therefore Nizran said SilverVax would be a good opportunity for companies to help them recover.

SilverVax commenced on August 2, and PKNPk via MHB was appointed to spearhead the purchase of vaccines for vaccination centres (PPV) in order to speed up the immunisation effort for the private sector especially.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad reportedly stated that the vaccines acquired through MHB were only for private companies. ― Bernama