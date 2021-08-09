Perak police chief says report on alleged offer to ‘buy’ Ipoh Barat MP’s support sent to MACC

M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference in Ipoh March 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 — Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid today said a police report an allegation to buy Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran's support for Perikatan Nasional has been referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mior said Kulasegaran’s private secretary had lodged a report on the matter on Saturday after receiving a message with corruption elements from an unknown number on Friday night.

He said similar reports were also made in Kedah and Penang.

“Following the report, police had referred and sent the report to MACC for investigation and further action,” he said in a statement.

He also urged the public to not to speculate on the case as it is still being investigated by the MACC.

On Saturday, Kulasegaran lodged a police report claiming he was offered cash, a ministerial post and additional incentives to defect and support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Kulasegaran said his secretary Jeremy Chuah had received a call and text message making that offer, which also included “RM30 durian” — a veiled reference to RM30 million cash — to replace Umno ministers Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who quit.

“Money and positions are not factors which can sway us to leave the party. We will swim or die with the party. We are ready and willing to stay put in the opposition without any perks for so long as it needs to come back to the government.

“I must stress that buying over MPs is also a betrayal towards Yang di-Pertuan Agong who is very concerned about the state of the nation, government and the Parliament. Don’t betray his trust,” he had said.

The DAP lawmaker added that he will stay loyal to the party and is not for sale.