MACC says yet to identify real phone owner alleged to have offered bribes to DAP MPs for defection

The MACC said it has not been able to identify the real owner of the phone number behind the WhatsApp message that was sent to the MPs. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it was unable to determine the exact identity of the individual behind a WhatsApp message purportedly offering bribes to DAP lawmakers in exchange for supporting embattled Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

MACC said it met three DAP MPs who alleged that they were offered bribes to obtain further clarification on their claims.

“To date, MACC has not been able to identify the real owner of the phone number behind the WhatsApp message that was sent to the MPs.

“However, MACC gives an assurance that investigations will continue and hopes the public will not make any speculation on this issue,” the commission said in a statement.

The MACC did not name the DAP trio but it is understood they are Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong, Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

On August 7, Kulasegaran said his secretary Jeremy Chuah received a call and text message on WhatsApp offering “RM30 durian” — a veiled reference to RM30 million cash — to replace two Umno lawmakers Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who recently quit as ministers.

Shamsul was energy and natural resources minister while Noraini was higher education minister.

The alleged offer — made after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced his party’s withdrawal of support from Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional government — deepens the political turmoil in the country that is struggling to contain the Covid-19 health crisis.

Muhyiddin has said he will table a vote of confidence in Parliament next month.