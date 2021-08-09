Deputy health minister says no decision yet on walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women

A pregnant woman receives her Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 jab as her husband looks on at the vaccination centre at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Petaling Jaya June 27, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LENGGONG, Aug 9 ― There is no decision yet to allow pregnant women to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots via walk-in, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said pregnant women would still be given priority under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) as they were at risk of infection, and the Mother and Child Clinic would handle the vaccination process including fixing the date.

“We have not yet made any announcement (decision). Now there are walk-ins for those aged 60 and over and with comorbidities across the country. That’s all there is so far. But it is a good suggestion for expectant mothers (for walk-ins).

“They need to be identified, especially (those expecting) from 14 weeks to 33 weeks, to be given their shots as soon as possible. Pregnancy is a comorbidity risk,” he told reporters after visiting the Dewan Merdeka Lenggong Vaccine Center (PPV) here today.

Dr Noor Azmi was asked to comment on concerns over pregnant women contracting Covid-19.

He stressed that although no decision has been made, instructions and guidelines have been issued by the Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist (O&G) on Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in June said the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca were suitable for pregnant women, based on guidelines updated by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a separate matter, Dr Noor Azmi said the public had the right to ask operators and employees of food premises to show confirmation that they were fully vaccinated, this following the government’s decision to allow “dine-in” activities for the states under the Second Phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) from tomorrow.

He said the move could be taken to ensure those concerned about the vaccination history of the owners or employees of the premises. ― Bernama