UPSI offers PhD scholarship, lecturer post to Azizulhasni Awang

National track cyclist Datuk Azizulhasni Awang while competing in the qualifying round of the sprint event at Izu Veledrome, August 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 8 — Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) is offering a scholarship and a lecturer post at its Faculty of Sport Science and Coaching to national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, following his achievement in winning silver in men’s keirin at the Tokyo Olympics.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Md Amin Md Taff said the cyclist could take up the offer at any time either after the Tokyo Olympics or the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He said the offer enables Mohd Azizulhasni to pursue his studies through the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) that encourages individuals to improve their knowledge continually and leads to the award of a formal qualification certificate, thus providing brighter opportunities in their career development.

Md Amin said the offer is also made in appreciation of Mohd Azizulhasni’s extraordinary achievements that have always been the aspiration and motivation to more than 32 million Malaysians.

“Mohd Azizulhasni’s presence at UPSI will definitely help the country in strengthening the development of track cycling sport and inspire many students,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azizulhasni, 33, grabbed the silver at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after finishing second in the men’s keirin final at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka today.

Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, failed to qualify for the keirin final in Beijing, finished sixth at the 2012 London Games before winning his first Olympic medal — a bronze — at the 2016 Rio edition. — Bernama