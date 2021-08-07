Muhyiddin urges Malaysians to fly the Jalur Gemilang as sign of solidarity in Covid-19 battle

Staff decorate the Penang Court Complex compound with the Jalur Gemilang ahead of the Merdeka Day celebrations, in George Town August 2, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called on Malaysians to show solidarity and unite in the country’s battle against Covid-19 by flying the Jalur Gemilang (National Flag).

Launching the National Month celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign 2021 here, Muhyiddin hoped the public will respond to this call with pride and respect in their residences and on their vehicles.

“The Jalur Gemilang is a national symbol that is able to evoke the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of every Malaysian and to show solidarity in facing challenges that come our way.

“Let us all do this together for the sake of our love for the country, accompanied by hopes and prayers that the nation will immediately recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, return to normal life and enjoy prosperity together,” he said.

The launch, aired by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), was also attended by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who also chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2021 Celebrations Main Committee.

Terengganu is hosting the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign this year, but because the country is now under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) to control the spread of Covid-19, there are no physical celebrations.

Muhyiddin said the theme of this year's celebration remained the same as last year, that is “Malaysia Prihatin” (Malaysia Cares), in line with the commitment and continuous aspirations of the Perikatan Nasional government in instilling love for the country and spirit of togetherness among the people while Malaysia is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am confident that you have a strong spirit of love for the country, and can take lessons and aspirations from the importance of celebrating this historic month that saw our country achieve independence,” he said.

He said through the spirit of love for the country that is constantly strengthened, Malaysians would be able to maintain a harmonious life, love each other and remain united despite being of different races, religions and backgrounds.

The Prime Minister said the strong fighting spirit of past leaders and ancestors in demanding the country's independence should be used as a lesson and inspiration for Malaysians who are now at war with a difficult and more dangerous enemy in the form of Covid-19.

“I pray that you will continue to persevere and be given strength in our efforts to end this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. ― Bernama