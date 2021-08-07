Health minister: More than 23.6 million Covid-19 doses administered as of yesterday

A nurse loads a syringe with the Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Hospital in Ipoh August 2, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― A total of 23,608,290 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme until yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through an infographic shared on his Twitter, said of the total, 15,350,180 doses were administered to the first dose recipients and 8,258,110 doses as second dose.

“According to percentage, 47 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine, while 25.3 per cent having completed both doses of the vaccination,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, a total of 447,035 doses were administered yesterday, with 187,756 of them as first dose and 259,279 for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last February 24. ― Bernama