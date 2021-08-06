Umno Supreme Council member says all Umno MPs must withdraw support for PM or face disciplinary action

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani was reported as saying that Umno had given clear justifications for its withdrawal of support, which is that the government has failed to handle the Covid-19 crisis and has gone against the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — File picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has called for disciplinary action to be taken against party MPs who have not withdrawn support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional government.

Yesterday, Berita Harian reported Johari as saying that Umno had given clear justifications for its withdrawal of support, which is that the government has failed to handle the Covid-19 crisis and has gone against the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Disciplinary action must be taken against any party member who blatantly violates the party's decision. Only then will this party be respected by its members and the public.

“Umno is bigger than any individual and no member is more important than the party itself, and it doesn't matter what and how high the government position that individual holds,” the former Finance Minister II was quoted as saying in a statement.

It was also reported that the former Titiwangsa MP said the country needs a good and efficient leader as interim prime minister to ensure that vaccination efforts help the country reach herd immunity as quickly as possible.

He added this would make way for the next general election to resolve the current political stalemate, aside from helping reduce the burdens placed on the country’s citizens and improve the economy.

On Facebook, Johari shared the Berita Harian report, confirming his stance on Umno’s decision to withdraw its support for PN.

“An interim government comprising leaders of calibre from various races and backgrounds needs to be created immediately to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic and once the crisis is resolved, elections can be held to address the country’s current political instability,” he said.