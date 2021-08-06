Sarawak willing to share its surplus renewable energy resources with its Borneo neighbours, says chief minister

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg says by 2026, once the 1,285-MW Baleh hydropower project is completed, we will have additional supply to the Borneo grid. — Picture courtesy of the state Information Department

KUCHING, Aug 6 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak is willing to share its surplus renewable energy resources from its hydro-electric power plants with its Borneo neighbours.

He said this can be done through robust infrastructure and supporting the regional transition to renewable energy.

He added that Sarawak and Sabah are moving a step closer to the realisation of a greater Borneo power grid with the virtual signing of a Power Exchange Agreement and Interconnection Agreement between the Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

“Sarawak’s current generation capacity is predominantly renewable hydro-power from the 100-MW Batang Ai, 944-MW Murum and 2,400-MW Bakun hydropower plants.

“By 2026, once the 1,285-MW Baleh hydropower project is completed, we will have additional supply to the Borneo grid,” he said at the virtual signing.

Abang Johari said the partnership between the two Malaysian Borneo states will encourage greater collaboration in the region and foster shared learning, driving them closer to a sustainable energy future for all.

Due to the advantages of renewable hydro-power, the chief minister said the people have been able to enjoy several benefits including the lowest average unsubsidised tariffs in Malaysia and the region, economic growth and job creation through investments into Sarawak through bulk power purchase agreements for industries and greater rural electrification and infrastructure development.

He said it is Sarawak’s ambition to generate 15 per cent of its renewable energy sector income from foreign or export markets.