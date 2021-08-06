MACC denies claims of having to pay RM80 to enter Shah Alam PPV to get Covid-19 vaccine

In a statement today, the MACC said the congestion at the PPV was caused by foreign workers who had gone there without an appointment and wanted to try their luck to get the vaccine. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Aug 6 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied claims that a RM80 bribe had to be paid to the doorman to enter the Midlands Convention Centre vaccination centre (PPV), here.

In a statement today the MACC said the congestion at the PPV was caused by foreign workers who had gone there without an appointment and wanted to try their luck to get the vaccine.

“It was said that the doorman at the PPV had received a bribe of RM80 from those wanting to get the vaccine so the MACC sent an intelligence team to monitor if the allegation as shared in a viral video was true.

“It was found that the incident referred to the Midlands Convention Centre PPV, not at the SACC PPV as stated in the video and the claim that a bribe of RM80 had to be paid to the doorman to enter the PPV is untrue,” the statement read.

According to the MACC the Midlands Convention Centre which serves as an industrial vaccination centre under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) also had problems with the system as appointments for individuals were also listed at the PPV.

MACC advised the public to report directly any information related to corruption by contacting any of its office instead of sharing it on social media. ― Bernama