Don’t let political crisis disrupt govt efforts in fighting Covid-19, says PAS deputy president

KOTA BARU, Aug 5 ― The current political crisis in Malaysia, if left unchecked, could disrupt the efforts of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said PAS, which supports the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was of the view that all politicians should instead focus on problems posed by the pandemic and economic issues that were plaguing the country.

“If there are parties who wish to submit a motion of no confidence against the prime minister and so on, they can do so at the Parliament sitting in September.

“The general election (GE15) is approaching. Therefore, it is not appropriate if we want to change the prime minister with just a few months to go. The priority now is to pay attention to the issues that are plaguing the country,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is the Minister of Water and Environment, was speaking to reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Wadi Sofia College here today.

Muhyiddin, in a special address yesterday, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to his proposal to seek a vote of confidence at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in September to prove that he has majority support.

When asked about Umno’s decision to withdraw support for the PN government, Tuan Ibrahim admitted that PAS was saddened by the matter.

“Previously, Umno got together with us to form the PN government, and we set a target that this government would last until Parliament is dissolved. However, PAS respects Umno’s stand,” said Tuan Man, who opined that the PN government was the best at this point in time.

On Tuesday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated the stand of the Umno Supreme Council to withdraw support for the PN government and Muhyiddin as Prime Minister. ― Bernama