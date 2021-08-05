Anwar: Perikatan must prove support level quickly to calm investors

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there was no reason why Parliament could not meet when factories could remain open despite higher Covid-19 numbers in the latter. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Perikatan Nasional must urgently prove its majority support in Parliament to dispel the political uncertainty that could spook investors, said Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said in a video that investors would refrain from committing to Malaysia until they were certain about the government of the day.

He urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to convene Parliament for the latter’s proposed confidence vote now instead of September.

“If it’s true that you have the numbers, do it next week. If not, the country will be like this. It cannot be governed in a situation where the legitimacy is questionable. Who is going to come and invest?” Anwar said.

He also said there was no reason why Parliament could not meet when factories could remain open despite higher Covid-19 numbers in the latter.

On Tuesday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of his party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin and the PN government, adding that the declarations were presented during an audience with the Agong.

He accused Muhyiddin and his government of defying and belittling the Agong by failing to abide by his decree that the Emergence Ordinances (EOs) be tabled for debate in both Houses of Parliament.

Yesterday afternoon, Muhyiddin announced that a confidence vote will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes in September, after insisting that he possessed statutory declarations from MPs expressing support for him to remain as the prime minister.

Since then, leaders of Opposition parties have called for another special sitting of Parliament to be held no later than August 9 to debate and vote on Muhyiddin’s motion of confidence.