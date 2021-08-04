Umno VP quits as Boustead chairman

In a statement today, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the move was to fulfil his responsibility as a party member who must abide by and respect any of Umno’s decisions. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that he has submitted his resignation as the non-independent, non-executive chairman of Boustead Holdings Berhad effective tomorrow.

In a statement today, Khaled said the move was to fulfil his responsibility as a party member who must abide by and respect any of Umno’s decisions.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank the board members and management of Boustead Holdings Berhad who have given their excellent commitment and cooperation throughout my service as chairman to the company since May 2020.

“I am confident and believe the company is now on the right track to continue to play a role in contributing to the country’s economic development, especially in ensuring continued returns to the major shareholders of the military retirement fund, Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT),” he said.

Khaled is the second Umno leader to relinquish his appointed post this week, after Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as the energy and natural resources minister following the Malay nationalist party’s decision to withdraw support for Perikatan Nasional.

Yesterday, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin was reported saying that “two or three Cabinet members” have expressed their intention to do the same but have yet to hand in their resignation.

Prior to that, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the PN government.

In January, Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said he resigned as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman on principle.

In April, Pasir Puteh Umno division chief Zawawi Othman resigned as chairman of Kesedar Kilang Sdn Bhd in Pasir Puteh, believed to be the first Umno-men to resign from PN related GLC after a motion to sever ties with PN was brought up at the party’s Annual General Assembly earlier this year.