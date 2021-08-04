SDMC: Seven new Covid-19 clusters detected in Kuching

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 4 — Seven new clusters were detected in Kuching today, with six of them being community clusters while the other was a workplace cluster.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the clusters involved were Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster with 30 individuals tested positive for Covid-19, Kampung Bunuk Cluster (46 cases), Kampung Haji Baki Cluster (16) and Kampung Semban Cluster (23).

The other two community clusters are Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster (159 cases), Kampung Jawa Cluster (47) while the workplace cluster involves the Jalan Airport Cluster with 12 positive cases detected.

SDMC also said that it declared an end to two clusters—the Gran Stumbin in Sri Aman and Lorong 3, Kampung Siol Kandis here — after no new cases were detected in the last 28 days.

Today, Sarawak recorded 552 new cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 78,673 with 89 active clusters. — Bernama