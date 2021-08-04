Perak DAP says will let Pakatan decide on Umno cooperation within state

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks during a press conference at the party’s Pasir Pinji community centre in Ipoh August 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Aug 4 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said that he will leave it to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council to decide whether the party will work together with Umno should the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration fall following Umno’s withdrawal from the government.

“Let them make their mind first. We will let the PH presidential council to make the decision,” he told reporters briefly when met at the party’s Pasir Pinji community centre.

“For now we want to focus on helping the people in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused about 10,000 deaths in the country.

“Other political development can only be known later as we heard Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen entering the Palace to meet Yang Di-Pertuan Agong this morning,” he added.

Nga said this when asked if DAP is willing to work with Umno to form a new government, especially in Perak, if the PN government loses its majority in the Parliament.

At the moment, the Perak government, which is led by Umno Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad, consists of Barisan Nasional (Umno with 25 seats) and PN (Bersatu with six seats and PAS with three seats).

Meanwhile, the Opposition has 23 seats consisting of DAP (15), Amanah (five) and PKR (three).

The state also has two independent MPs.

Nga also noted that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi’s announcement on withdrawing its support from PN and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will not affect Perak alone, but also Kedah, Johor, Melaka and a few more states.

Yesterday, Zahid claimed that the party had enough federal lawmakers sign a declaration to withdraw its support for the prime minister and the PN government.

The withdrawal of support effectively means Muhyiddin no longer commands the majority in the Lower House.



