Melaka state assembly to sit for five days from Sept 6, says speaker

ALOR GAJAH, Aug 4 ― The Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 10, said State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The five-day sitting will take place after obtaining the permission of the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

“We have just received the approval and the motions will be finalised within that period.

“There is no specific motion... we bring all the motions that need the attention of the state government for the good and harmony of the people in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when met by the media at his residence in Kampung Pulau, Masjid Tanah here today.

Prior to this, the state assembly sitting was expected to be held in mid-July, however, the actual date would depend on the decision of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

The state legislative assembly sitting was last held in early December last year. ― Bernama