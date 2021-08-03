Perlis Raja Muda: Residents must continue complying with sop despite move to phase three of Recovery Plan

Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, addresses a seminar in Putrajaya September 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Aug 3 — Perlis residents are urged to continue complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set although the state will move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) tomorrow.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the SOP issued by the National Security Council (MKN) should be fully adhered to by all levels of society.

“Employers must comply with the SOP by ensuring that the number of workers present at the workplace is in accordance with the capacity set.

“Employers also need to monitor their workers, especially those living in areas at risk,” said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin via a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Perlis, Sarawak and Labuan would be moving to Phase Three of the PPN tomorrow.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also the head of MAIPs, said traders should meanwhile practise the new norms in doing business, adding that those who quickly adapted to the new norms could generate economic returns.

The Perlis Raja Muda today also handed out MAIPs zakat totalling RM21,000 to 30 people eligible to receive the tithe from among the Al Ilmi Mosque congregation in Kampung Sungai Berembang, Kuala Perlis. — Bernama