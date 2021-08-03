In Putrajaya, Myanmar national loses appeal to set aside murder conviction, death sentence

A three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk P. Ravinthran and Datuk S. Nantha Balan, in a unanimous decision, dismissed That Wai’s appeal against his murder conviction and death sentence. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 ― A Myanmar national lost his appeal in the Court of Appeal today to set aside his conviction and death sentence for the murder of his fellow countryman.

Justice Yaacob, who chaired the bench, said the court was of the view that the evidence of a prosecution witness, Ang Soe Soong who saw That leaving the crime scene with a blood-stained knife, remained unshattered.

In his decision, Justice Yaacob also said that That’s conviction for murder was safe to be maintained.

That, 42, who was working in a restaurant, was sentenced to death by the High Court on July 5, 2018 after he was found guilty of murdering his colleague Cing Huai Ving in a house in Bandar Puchong Utama, Selangor at about 10am on February 16, 2016.

According to the facts of the case, there had been an argument between the appellant (That) and the deceased in one of the rooms at the house where the murder took place.

It was also revealed that the appellant tried to escape but was caught by police in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, two days later.

At today’s proceeding, That’s lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri submitted that the High Court judge had relied on non-existing evidence, adding that it had caused prejudice to That.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Khushairy Ibrahim countered, saying that the High Court’s decision should be upheld, adding that Ang’s evidence was consistent and remained unshaken. ― Bernama